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Jadarian Price Injury: Primed to participate Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Price (lower body) was present at the start of Monday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Since Price initially missed practice Aug. 8 due to lower-body soreness, the extent of his activity has been work in walkthroughs, and he ended up sitting out Saturday's preseason game versus the Cowboys. It's unclear how much the rookie first-round pick will be able to handle Monday, but his presence generally is a good sign that he's progressing well in his recovery. Fellow RB Zach Charbonnet remains on the active/PUP list due to the ACL tear that he suffered in January and is likely to move to the reserve version of that list to kick off the regular season, and Emanuel Wilson sat out Saturday's contest due to a hamstring issue. As a result, George Holani has been handling most of the first-team backfield reps of late, with Velus Jones, Jacardia Wright and newcomer Anthony Hankerson the other healthy options at the position.

Jadarian Price
Seattle Seahawks
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