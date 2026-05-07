Jaden Bradley News: Links up with Commanders

The Commanders signed Bradley as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

After failing to eclipse the 200-yard mark through his first four collegiate seasons, Bradley broke out as a fifth-year senior at UNLV, catching 58 passes for 931 yards and four touchdowns over 14 games. At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Bradley has some intriguing range despite running a modest 4.57 40-yard dash at his pro day. Badley likely needs to make an impact on special teams to secure a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster.