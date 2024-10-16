Jaden Crumedy Injury: Designated for return to practice

The Panthers announced Wednesday that Crumedy (ankle) has been designated to return to practice from IR, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Crumedy's 21-day practice window now opens, and Carolina can activate him to the 53-man roster at any point in that span. The extent of Crumedy's activity in practice will serve as an indication of his chances of being available for Sunday's road matchup against the Commanders. Once fully healthy, the rookie sixth-round pick will hope to bolster a Panthers defensive line that's working to compensate for the loss of Derrick Brown (knee).