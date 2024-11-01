Jaden Crumedy Injury: Doubtful for Week 9

Crumedy (ankle) has been deemed doubtful to suit up Sunday versus the Saints.

Crumedy sprained his ankle in Carolina's preseason opener and has been on IR since late August. He was designated to return Oct. 16 and has participated in full at every practice for the past three weeks, but it appears he may not be ready for game action yet. Carolina will need to activate Crumedy on or before Nov. 6 or he'll be required to miss the rest of the season.