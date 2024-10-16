Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaden Crumedy headshot

Jaden Crumedy Injury: Practices in full

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Crumedy (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The 2024 sixth-round pick out of Mississippi State has yet to make his NFL debut after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury in late August. However, Crumedy was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and was a full participant in practice, suggesting he's almost past his ankle issue. Expect the rookie to serve as a depth piece on the Panthers' defensive line once he's activated to the active roster.

Jaden Crumedy
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News