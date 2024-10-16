Jaden Crumedy Injury: Practices in full

Crumedy (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The 2024 sixth-round pick out of Mississippi State has yet to make his NFL debut after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury in late August. However, Crumedy was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and was a full participant in practice, suggesting he's almost past his ankle issue. Expect the rookie to serve as a depth piece on the Panthers' defensive line once he's activated to the active roster.