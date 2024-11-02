Fantasy Football
Jaden Crumedy headshot

Jaden Crumedy Injury: Staying on IR for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Crumedy (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Crumedy was a full practice participant all week, but he'll have to wait another game before being activated off injured reserve. The rookie-sixth round pick began the regular season on IR after spraining his ankle during the Panthers' preseason opener in August. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Jaden Crumedy
Carolina Panthers
