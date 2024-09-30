Jaden Crumedy Injury: Verge of return

Crumedy (ankle) is expected to be designated to return from injured reserve this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Crumedy was placed on IR before the season started and has missed the mandatory four games. His designation to return will allow him to return to practice with the team, but that doesn't guarantee he'll return to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. More clarity on his potential return will likely have to wait until later in the week.