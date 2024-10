The Panthers announced Saturday that Crumedy (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Crumedy was initially listed as questionable Week 8, but Carolina ultimately won't activate him from IR in time to suit up for action Sunday. The rookie sixth-round pick practiced in full all week, so he could have a solid chance at being cleared to play Week 9 versus New Orleans.