Jaden Hicks headshot

Jaden Hicks News: Logs second interception

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Hicks recorded three tackles (three solo), a pass deflection and an interception during Kansas City's win over the Browns on Sunday.

Hicks saw increased playing time during Sunday's victory as Chamarri Conner left the game early due to a concussion and ended up recording his second interception of the season. The rookie fourth-round pick could end up starting during the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Texans if Conner is unable to clear the concussion protocol in time to play.

Jaden Hicks
Kansas City Chiefs
