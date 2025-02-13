Jaden Hicks News: Picks off three passes in 2024

Hicks recorded 29 tackles (23 solo) and five pass breakups, including three interceptions, in 17 regular-season games this season.

The rookie saw his defensive snap count increase as the season went on, and he also recorded 13 tackles (10 solo) in Kansas City's three playoff games. Hicks played on 312 defensive snaps and 305 special-teams snaps during the regular season, and he will look to continue increasing that defensive workload in 2025.