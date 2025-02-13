Fantasy Football
Jaden Hicks headshot

Jaden Hicks News: Picks off three passes in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Hicks recorded 29 tackles (23 solo) and five pass breakups, including three interceptions, in 17 regular-season games this season.

The rookie saw his defensive snap count increase as the season went on, and he also recorded 13 tackles (10 solo) in Kansas City's three playoff games. Hicks played on 312 defensive snaps and 305 special-teams snaps during the regular season, and he will look to continue increasing that defensive workload in 2025.

Jaden Hicks
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
