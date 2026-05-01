Jaden Nixon News: Headed to Green Bay

The Packers signed Nixon as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Nixon played for several colleges before closing out his career at UCF in 2025. The running back participated in 12 games, rushing 71 times for 554 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added 17 receptions for 88 receiving yards in that span. With Josh Jacobs locking down the No. 1 option at running back, Nixon will battle with several other candidates in training camp to hold down a depth role on the roster.