Clowney (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Clowney has practiced in full all week after missing the Panthers' Week 7 loss to the Commanders with a shoulder injury, so it appears he's trending towards playing Sunday. However, if the first-year Panther is unable to play through the issue in Week 8, expect DJ Johnson to start opposite Charles Harris as part of Carolina's top outside linebacker duo.