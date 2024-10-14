Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Day-to-day with shoulder issue

Clowney (shoulder) is considered day-to-day, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Clowney missed the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Falcons after sustaining a shoulder injury the week prior. However, Monday's report indicates that the veteran edge rusher may be nearing a return to the field. Clowney's practice participation throughout the week will provide the best indication on whether he can return in Week 7, when the Panthers face Commanders.