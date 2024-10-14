Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jadeveon Clowney headshot

Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Day-to-day with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Clowney (shoulder) is considered day-to-day, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Clowney missed the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Falcons after sustaining a shoulder injury the week prior. However, Monday's report indicates that the veteran edge rusher may be nearing a return to the field. Clowney's practice participation throughout the week will provide the best indication on whether he can return in Week 7, when the Panthers face Commanders.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News