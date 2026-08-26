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Jadeveon Clowney Injury: DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Clowney (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Clowney signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Texans in early August. The 2014 first-round pick for the organization will likely not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Panthers. If the issue is more serious and Clowney must miss Week 1 against the Bills, Solomon Byrd and Sebastian Harsh would be in line to see more rotational snaps at defensive end.

Jadeveon Clowney
Houston Texans
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