Jadeveon Clowney Injury: DNP on Wednesday
Clowney (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Clowney signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Texans in early August. The 2014 first-round pick for the organization will likely not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Panthers. If the issue is more serious and Clowney must miss Week 1 against the Bills, Solomon Byrd and Sebastian Harsh would be in line to see more rotational snaps at defensive end.
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