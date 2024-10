Clowney (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Clowney is trending toward not playing in Carolina's Week 6 matchup, but he still could see the field pending a decision Sunday morning. The 6-foot-5 linebacker hasn't missed a game yet this season, tallying 12 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, so far.