Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Expected to play vs. Philadelphia

Clowney (knee) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Clowney has been held out of practice all week due to a lingering knee injury, but head coach Dave Canales said Friday that he expects Clowney to play Sunday, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Clowney has registered 2.5 sacks over Carolina's last two games since the Week 11 bye.