Jadeveon Clowney headshot

Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Clowney (illness/knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Clowney upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a full practice session Friday, suggesting that he's trending toward playing in the Week 16 contest. The first-year Panther has been underwhelming this season, recording 36 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended over 11 games. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, expect DJ Johnson to serve as one of Carolina's top edge rushers.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers
