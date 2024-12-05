Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Misses another practice

Clowney (knee) did not practice Thursday.

Clowney also missed Wednesday's practice due to a combination of rest and a knee issue, but his lack of participation Thursday is credited only to injury. With fellow starting linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring) having downgraded to a 'DNP' designation Thursday, the Panthers may simply be taking a cautious approach to Clowney's health. In order to have any chance of playing Sunday against Philadelphia, though, Clowney will likely have to upgrade to at least a limited practice session Friday.