Jadeveon Clowney headshot

Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Misses another practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Clowney (knee) did not practice Thursday.

Clowney also missed Wednesday's practice due to a combination of rest and a knee issue, but his lack of participation Thursday is credited only to injury. With fellow starting linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring) having downgraded to a 'DNP' designation Thursday, the Panthers may simply be taking a cautious approach to Clowney's health. In order to have any chance of playing Sunday against Philadelphia, though, Clowney will likely have to upgrade to at least a limited practice session Friday.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers
