Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 2:08pm

Clowney (illness/knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

The 2014 first-round pick played through his knee injury in the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the Cowboys, recording three total tackles and two passes defended across 25 defensive snaps. Unless his injury worsened Sunday, Clowney's DNP is likely due to an illness. He'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday to play in Carolina's Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers
