Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Officially listed as doubtful

Clowney (shoulder) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Clowney missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to a limited session Friday, but he nonetheless looks to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against Washington. Carolina's defensive front as a whole is severely depleted, so the team could struggle mightily to contain the Commanders' potent rushing attack Sunday, especially if Clowney is ultimately ruled out.