Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Officially listed as doubtful

Published on October 18, 2024

Clowney (shoulder) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Clowney missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to a limited session Friday, but he nonetheless looks to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against Washington. Carolina's defensive front as a whole is severely depleted, so the team could struggle mightily to contain the Commanders' potent rushing attack Sunday, especially if Clowney is ultimately ruled out.

