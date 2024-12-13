Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Practices in full, but questionable

Clowney (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Clowney has now logged back-to-back full practices after having sat out Wednesday's session with rest/knee designations. The veteran edge rusher missed Carolina's loss to the Eagles in Week 14, but it seems like he's trending in the right direction to suit up versus Dallas on Sunday, despite being listed as questionable.