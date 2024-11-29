Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Clowney (knee) logged a limited practice Friday and is questionable to play in Sunday's Week 13 game against Tampa Bay.

Clowney has been dealing with a knee injury for most of November but hasn't yet missed a game due to the issue. The veteran pass rusher didn't practice at all Wednesday or Thursday, but his limited session Friday gives him a chance of suiting up Sunday. Clowney has tallied 30 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, over nine games on the campaign.