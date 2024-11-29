Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Clowney (knee) logged a limited practice Friday and is questionable to play in Sunday's Week 13 game against Tampa Bay.
Clowney has been dealing with a knee injury for most of November but hasn't yet missed a game due to the issue. The veteran pass rusher didn't practice at all Wednesday or Thursday, but his limited session Friday gives him a chance of suiting up Sunday. Clowney has tallied 30 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, over nine games on the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now