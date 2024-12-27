Fantasy Football
Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Questionable for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Clowney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

Clowney logged a full practice Wednesday, DNP on Thursday, and was then upgraded to a limited session Friday. The 31-year-old edge rusher has dealt with ankle, shoulder and knee injuries all season and has missed a total of three contests. Across 12 contests, Clowney has recorded 40 tackles (22 solo), including seven TFLs and 3.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
