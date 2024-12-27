Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Questionable for Week 17
Clowney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs.
Clowney logged a full practice Wednesday, DNP on Thursday, and was then upgraded to a limited session Friday. The 31-year-old edge rusher has dealt with ankle, shoulder and knee injuries all season and has missed a total of three contests. Across 12 contests, Clowney has recorded 40 tackles (22 solo), including seven TFLs and 3.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now