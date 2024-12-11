Fantasy Football
Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Still nursing knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 11:40am

Clowney (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran edge rusher was sidelined for the Panthers' Week 14 loss to the Eagles due to a knee injury, and Wednesday's DNP is an indication that he could be at risk of missing additional time. Clowney will likely need to practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday to suit up for the Panthers' Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers
