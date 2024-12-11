Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Still nursing knee injury
Clowney (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran edge rusher was sidelined for the Panthers' Week 14 loss to the Eagles due to a knee injury, and Wednesday's DNP is an indication that he could be at risk of missing additional time. Clowney will likely need to practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday to suit up for the Panthers' Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys.
