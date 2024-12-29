Fantasy Football
Jadeveon Clowney headshot

Jadeveon Clowney News: Good to go against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Clowney (knee/elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Clowney was given the questionable tag for Sunday's NFC South clash after logging a FP/DNP/LP practice report this week due to elbow and knee injuries. The veteran edge rusher has progressed enough in his recovery to play Sunday, and he will start opposite D.J. Wonnum while Cam Gill and DJ Johnson provide backup support.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers
