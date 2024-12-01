Jadeveon Clowney News: Good to go Sunday
Clowney (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Clowney logged a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. He dealt with the knee issue throughout November but never missed a game during the month. Clowney has 30 tackles (16 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and a pass breakup in nine games this season.
