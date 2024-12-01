Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jadeveon Clowney headshot

Jadeveon Clowney News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Clowney (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Clowney logged a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. He dealt with the knee issue throughout November but never missed a game during the month. Clowney has 30 tackles (16 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and a pass breakup in nine games this season.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now