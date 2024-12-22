Fantasy Football
Jadeveon Clowney headshot

Jadeveon Clowney News: Playing against Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Clowney (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Clowney logged a DNP/LP/FP practice report this past week as he worked through a knee injury, and he's done enough to suit up Sunday. He's logged nine tackles (seven solo), including 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses over his last three regular-season games.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
