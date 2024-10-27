Jadeveon Clowney News: Set to return Sunday

Clowney (shoulder) isn't among Carolina's inactives for Sunday's Week 8 battle against Denver, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Clowney will return from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury he suffered Week 5 versus Chicago. The veteran edge rusher practiced in full all week, so his ability to suit up isn't surprising despite the fact that he came into Sunday with a questionable tag. Clowney has recorded 12 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, through five contests on the campaign.