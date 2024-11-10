Jadeveon Clowney News: Suiting up in Germany

Clowney is active for Sunday's game against the Giants in Munich, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Clowney had been listed as questionable after a knee injury kept him from practicing Wednesday, but he cleared up most of the concern about his health by turning in full sessions Thursday and Friday. He'll likely start at the outside linebacker spot opposite D.J. Wonnum (quadricep), who will be making his season debut after being activated from the PUP list Saturday.