Jadeveon Clowney News: Suiting up Sunday

Clowney (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Chiefs, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Clowney didn't participate in practice Wednesday, but he progressed to a limited session Thursday and a full session Friday, setting him up to play Sunday. The veteran pass rusher has tallied 27 tackles (14 solo), including 1.0 sacks, through eight games on the campaign. Clowney will try to put pressure on Patrick Mahomes on Sunday along with D.J. Wonnum, who is also active after coming into the weekend with a questionable tag.