Jaelan Phillips Injury: Needs further evaluation

Phillips (knee) is still being evaluated for his injury suffered in Monday's loss to the Titans, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Phillips exited the game in the second half and was unable to return. Jackson speculates it's unlikely he'll play in Week 5 against the Patriots due to the short week, but confirmation likely won't come until the team releases its first injury report. Considering the team has a Week 6 bye, it wouldn't be surprising if Phillips ultimately got the week off for extra recovery time.