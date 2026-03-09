Jaelan Phillips headshot

Jaelan Phillips News: Getting $120 million from Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Phillips agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract with the Panthers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Phillips' massive new contract won't be finalized until the new league year begins Wednesday. Carolina's banking on a return to form for Miami's 2021 first-round pick, as Phillips had just 6.0 sacks in 21 games split between Miami and Philadelphia over the past two regular seasons after notching at least 6.5 sacks in each of his first three campaigns with the Dolphins.

Jaelan Phillips
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaelan Phillips See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaelan Phillips See More
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More
NFL
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
26 days ago
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
61 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
62 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
65 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 18: Top Risers & Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 18: Top Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
68 days ago