Jaelan Phillips News: Totals 5.0 sacks in 2025
Phillips recorded 53 tackles (29 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and four passes defended while playing 17 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign.
Phillips missed just one game in 2025 after suffering a torn ACL four weeks into the 2024 campaign, and he was traded from Miami to Philadelphia just ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. Between nine games in the regular season and playoffs, the 26-year-old tallied 2.0 sacks for the Eagles. During the first five years of his career, Phillips has recorded 28 sacks across 63 regular-season games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaelan Phillips See More
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More4 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend39 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter40 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips43 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 18: Top Risers & Fallers46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaelan Phillips See More