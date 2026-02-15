Jaelan Phillips News: Totals 5.0 sacks in 2025

Phillips recorded 53 tackles (29 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and four passes defended while playing 17 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign.

Phillips missed just one game in 2025 after suffering a torn ACL four weeks into the 2024 campaign, and he was traded from Miami to Philadelphia just ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. Between nine games in the regular season and playoffs, the 26-year-old tallied 2.0 sacks for the Eagles. During the first five years of his career, Phillips has recorded 28 sacks across 63 regular-season games.