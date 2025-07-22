Jaelen Gill Injury: Set loose by Cleveland

The Browns waived Gill with a non-football injury designation Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gill got his first pro contract with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in April 2024 but didn't make Los Angeles' roster. He then latched on with Cleveland's practice squad last December, though he didn't get into any games with the team. After re-signing with the Browns in June, Gill now will need to prove his health in order to get another opportunity elsewhere.