Jaelen Gill headshot

Jaelen Gill News: Set loose by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

The Browns waived Gill on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gill got his first pro contract with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent last April but didn't make Los Angeles' roster. He then latched on with Cleveland's practice squad last December, though he didn't get into any games with the team. After re-signing with the Browns in June, Gill has now been cast off the roster. He'll presumably look for an opportunity elsewhere.

Jaelen Gill
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
