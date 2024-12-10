Jaelen Gill News: Signed to practice squad
The Browns signed Gill to their practice squad Tuesday.
Gill signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in May but was let go as a part of final roster cuts, and he will now get another opportunity with the Browns. The 25-year-old could provide depth to Cleveland's short-handed receiving core as both Cedric Tillman (concussion) and Jamari Thrash (shoulder) are dealing with injuries.
Jaelen Gill
Free Agent
