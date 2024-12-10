Fantasy Football
Jaelen Gill News: Signed to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

The Browns signed Gill to their practice squad Tuesday.

Gill signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in May but was let go as a part of final roster cuts, and he will now get another opportunity with the Browns. The 25-year-old could provide depth to Cleveland's short-handed receiving core as both Cedric Tillman (concussion) and Jamari Thrash (shoulder) are dealing with injuries.

