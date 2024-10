Darden reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

The wide receiver played on seven of 57 offensive snaps, caught one pass for six yards and returned two punts for 26 yards during Cleveland's 20-16 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday. Darden ranked behind Jerry Jeudy (52 snaps), Amari Cooper (47 snaps), Elijah Moore (38 snaps) and Cedric Tillman (21 snaps) in total snap count.