Jaelon Darden News: Claimed by Seattle

The Seahawks claimed Darden off waivers Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Darden was waived by the Browns on Wednesday, and it didn't take long for the 2021 fourth-round pick to find a new home. Darden has mostly operated as a return man on special teams this season and has logged 234 punt return yards and 97 kickoff return yards across seven regular-season games.