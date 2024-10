The Browns promoted Darden to the active roster Saturday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

This marks the second week in a row Darden has been elevated. He played seven of 57 offensive snaps in last week's 20-16 loss to Philadelphia and caught one pass for six yards. He also returned two punts for 26 yards. He figures to be in line for a similar workload Sunday versus the Bengals.