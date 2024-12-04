Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaelon Darden headshot

Jaelon Darden News: Gets let go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 8:10am

Darden was waived by the Browns on Wednesday.

Darden appeared in seven games for Cleveland this season, seeing most of his opportunities as a return man on special teams. The 2021 fourth-round selection only had 20 offensive snaps but caught his only target for a six-yard gain. In a corresponding move, the Browns signed Bailey Zappe to bolster their quarterback depth.

Jaelon Darden
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now