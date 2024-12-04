Jaelyn Duncan Injury: Designated to return

Duncan (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Duncan has been sidelined for the Titans' last six games after sustaining a hamstring injury in a Week 6 loss to the Bills, but Wednesday's limited session suggests he could be nearing a return to the field. The second-year offensive lineman now has 21 days to be activated to the Titans' active roster before reverting to IR.