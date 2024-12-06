Jaelyn Duncan Injury: Won't play Sunday

Duncan (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Duncan was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practiced in full both Thursday and Friday. However, he's not quite ready to suit up for Week 14. The Maryland product will remain on injured reserve, making way for Leroy Watson (back) or Nicholas Petit-Frere to start at right tackle Sunday.