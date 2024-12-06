Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaelyn Duncan headshot

Jaelyn Duncan Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 2:49pm

Duncan (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Duncan was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practiced in full both Thursday and Friday. However, he's not quite ready to suit up for Week 14. The Maryland product will remain on injured reserve, making way for Leroy Watson (back) or Nicholas Petit-Frere to start at right tackle Sunday.

Jaelyn Duncan
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now