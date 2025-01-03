Fantasy Football
Jaelyn Duncan headshot

Jaelyn Duncan Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Duncan (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Duncan sustained a shoulder injury in the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars and was unable to practice Thursday, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined for the team's regular-season finale Sunday. John Ojukwu is expected to serve as Tennessee's top right tackle in Duncan's stead in Week 18.

Jaelyn Duncan
Tennessee Titans
