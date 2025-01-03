Jaelyn Duncan Injury: Won't play Sunday

Duncan (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Duncan sustained a shoulder injury in the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars and was unable to practice Thursday, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined for the team's regular-season finale Sunday. John Ojukwu is expected to serve as Tennessee's top right tackle in Duncan's stead in Week 18.