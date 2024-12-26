Jaelyn Duncan News: Absent from injury report
Duncan (hamstring) was not listed on the Titans' injury report Wednesday.
Duncan was placed on injured reserve in late October due to a hamstring injury. He was activated off IR on Monday, and it appears he is on track to play against the Jaguars on Sunday. It's not clear whether Duncan will reclaim his starting spot at right tackle from Nicholas Petit-Frere for Sunday's AFC South clash.
