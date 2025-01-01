Jaelyn Duncan News: Particpates fully in walkthrough

Duncan (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Duncan injured his shoulder in the first half of the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars, and the injury was severe enough for him to be ruled out for the rest of the game. He was able to fully participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, and his practice participation over the next two days will provide a clearer picture on his ability to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Houston.