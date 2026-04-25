Jager Burton headshot

Jager Burton News: Heads to Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Packers selected Burton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.

Burton played all three positions of the interior defensive line as a four-year starter at Kentucky, ultimately settling in as a center in his final season. The 23-year-old is an impressive athlete with a 4.94 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 312 pounds, and while he needs to polish some of his technical skills, he should be a dependable backup for the Packers heading into 2026.

Jager Burton
Green Bay Packers
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