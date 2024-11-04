Jahan Dotson News: Catches one long pass

Dotson made a spectacular catch for a 36-yard gain early in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Jaguars but was not targeted any other time.

A.J. Brown left with a knee injury shortly before halftime, and Dotson received his one opportunity of the game shortly after the break, reaching over Tyson Campbell's back on a long pass down the left and tipping the ball up to himself to make the grab. Jalen Hurts didn't look Dotson's way again the rest of the game, however, and his workload may be limited again in Week 10 against the Cowboys if Brown's injury proves minor. Brown's tests came back clean after the game and he appears to have a real chance to return without missing any time, but that's not yet guaranteed.