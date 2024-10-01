Jahan Dotson News: Just two catches as No. 1 receiver

Dotson was targeted four times in the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Bucs, finishing with two catches for 11 yards.

Dotson was expected to see an expanded role as the team's top wideout in the absence of A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion), and while he did indeed see a season-high number of targets, it's hard to say he made much of an impact. The Eagles have a bye in Week 5, buying Brown and Smith an extra week to recover and push Dotson back down the depth chart.