Jahan Dotson News: Nearly hits century mark Sunday

Dotson caught seven of 11 targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Working as the Eagles' No. 1 receiver while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were rested ahead of the playoffs, Dotson had by far his best game of the year, and his most productive day since he erupted for an 8-108-1 line in Week 8 last season against Philly as a member of the Commanders. Dotson hadn't even caught a pass since Week 14 prior to his Week 18 breakout however, and he'll likely return to being an afterthought in the Eagles' passing game next weekend in the wild-card round against the Packers.