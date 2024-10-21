Jahan Dotson News: No catches in big win

Dotson finished with zero catches on one target in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

The Eagles were in control for most of the game and had enough success on the ground (269 yards) that they barely needed to use the passing game, with Jalen Hurts throwing for just 114 yards on 14 attempts. The Eagles rested their starters in the fourth quarter, and while that meant more time on the field for Dotson, the team continued to rely on the ground game, with backup quarterback Kenny Pickett attempting just a single pass.